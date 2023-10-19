Transforming lives of the differently-abled in Madurai

October 19, 2023 05:55 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST

Most people of Madurai would probably not have missed the sight of freight vans of the bakery outlet ‘Thank U,’ bearing the photo of Mr. Ganesan.

‘Thank U,’ a bakery started in 2020 by the IAB administration with the sole aim of providing job opportunities to the differently abled people, has provided the chance for many differently abled to live on their own.

M. Abdul Raheem, vice-president of IAB, said that his father and founder of IAB S.M.A. Jinnah himself being a visually challenged started the association to champion the cause of differently abled.

IAB, which was started in 1985 just with a hostel facility for the college going visually challenged people, has evolved into a centre meant for improving the lives of differently abled.

Read the full story here.

Reporting: C Palanivel Rajan

Videos: G Moorthy

Production: Yuvasree S