Tamil Nadu

Anbazhagan’s grandson on door-to-door campaign

Making a debut: A. Vetriazhagan, DMK candidate in Villivakkam, campaigning in Ayanavaram.   | Photo Credit: PICHUMANI K

The narrow streets of Ayanavaram came alive as a music band playing campaign songs, along with electoral promises, accompanied A. Vetriazhagan, DMK candidate, who canvassed in the Villivakkam constituency on Tuesday.

A first-timer, the grandson of the late DMK general secretary K. Anbazhagan, Mr. Vetriazhagan started a door-to-door campaign braving the high humidity. Accompanied by cadre of alliance parties who distributed pamphlets on his poll promises for the constituency, he met residents in ward 97 and sought votes.

On Vellala Street and Adhi Andhra Nagar, residents welcomed him with shawls. Many told him about civic issues in the locality. Some residents sought patta for their houses, and jobs.

Rani, a resident of Adhi Andhra Nagar, said, “We have been living here for many decades. We need land patta. I also requested a job for my son.”

He walked around the park maintained by the Greater Chennai Corporation and interacted with people, who asked for facilities to be improved. He said candidates like him were reaping the benefits of DMK president M.K. Stalin’s good work that had instilled confidence among voters. “People’s response has been overwhelming, and they often promise their vote for me even before I start canvassing. I witness people’s disappointment with the government,” he said.

Promise of accessibility

While promising to be accessible through a mobile application, Mr. Vetriazhagan said he was aware of the major issues plaguing the constituency — be it flooding or sewer blocks. “I want to improve solid waste management in the area, introduce more small buses and resolve land issues. I want to plant more trees and increase green cover in the constituency,” he said.

For voters like A.N. Karthik, a tea shop owner, traffic congestion and replacing of old sewer lines are issues that need immediate attention. Roads like Market Street require proper black topping, the residents said.

