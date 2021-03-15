Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections | VCK chief Thirumavalavan releases candidates’ list

CHENNAI, TAMIL NADU,05/03/2021: Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) president Thol. Thirumavalavan at an interview `The Hindu' in Chennai on Friday. Photo: VEDHAN M / THE HINDU

Chennai

15 March 2021 01:20 IST

‘Defeating sanathana forces is the aim’

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) president Thol. Thirumavalavan on Sunday announced the names of candidates who will be contesting in six Assembly constituencies across the State.

Party general secretary Sinthanai Selvan will be contesting from Kattumannarkoil. Its deputy general secretary, Vanni Arasu, has been fielded in Vanur. Panayur Babu, the media coordinator, will contest from Cheyyur. The party’s deputy general secretaries — Gautam Sanna, Aloor Shanavas and S.S. Balaji — will contest from Arakkonam, Nagapattinam and Thiruporur constituencies respectively.

Announcing the list, Mr. Thirumalvalavan said, “We will be contesting with our own symbol. I am requesting the cooperation of every cadre of our allies to help us win in all the six constituencies.” Driving away sanathana forces and protecting democracy was the main aim of his party, he said, adding that some party members may be unhappy over their names not figuring in the list. He felt sorry for not being able to give them and the women members a chance.

