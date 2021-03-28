Tamil Nadu

Vasan accuses DMK of making false promises in manifesto

G.K. Vasan, Tamil Maanila Congress president campaigns for AIADMK Saidapet constituency candidate Saidai Samiyappan Duraisamy, for assembly elections, at Saidapet, in Chennai on Saturday.   | Photo Credit: R. Ravindran

Voters should vote against the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam that has made false promises in its manifesto, Tamil Manila Congress leader G.K. Vasan appealed to voters here on Sunday.

He campaigned in support of Municipal Administration Minister and AIADMK Thondamuthur candidate S.P. Velumani. With the aim of disrupting the development that the AIADMK government has ushered in the last 10 years, the DMK was making false promises in its manifesto.

Voters should give AIADMK another chance for the continuance of good, people-oriented schemes, Mr. Vasan said.

Mr. Velumani could not be confined to Thondamuthur alone. As the Municipal Administration Minister he had helped local bodies across the State implement several good schemes. Therefore, he was a politician who had looked after the entire State, Mr. Vasan said.

He also campaigned in Theppakulam Maidanam Coimbatore South in support of Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Vanathi Srinivasan.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 28, 2021 4:54:58 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/elections/tamil-nadu-assembly/vasan-accuses-dmk-of-making-false-promises-in-manifesto/article34183297.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY