Traditional invitations to the election

KARUR

31 March 2021 02:24 IST

In a novel attempt to sensitise voters, the Returning Officer of the Karur constituency on Monday visited areas where low voter turnout was recorded in the past and handed out “traditional invites”, resembling ones printed for weddings. The invites were handed out in thambulams, complete with betel leaves and areca nuts. In a few districts such as Pudukottai, officials have been sending out such invites by post.

