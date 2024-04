April 25, 2024 09:09 am | Updated 09:09 am IST

Weekly cattle shandy to be held today in Erode after cash carrying norms were relaxed

Preparations ramp up in anticipation of annual flower show in Ooty.

A Chola-period Tamil inscription on the establishment of a sluice found in an irrigation tank near Tiruchi

Dasavatharam to be held as part of the annual Chithirai festival

Read more news from Tamil Nadu here.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.