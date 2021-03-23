There were two unique guests at Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami’s election campaign in Tiruvannamalai on Sunday. They danced and kept the public, who were waiting for the Chief Minister’s campaign vehicle, entertained. The children were especially excited. They were none other than the animated characters Chhota Bheem, from the series that goes by the same name, and Patlu from Motu Patlu.
Toons in the mix
Vivek Narayanan
Tiruvannamalai,
March 23, 2021 01:31 IST
Vivek Narayanan
Tiruvannamalai,
March 23, 2021 01:31 IST
