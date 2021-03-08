T.N. Assembly polls | Vigil to be stepped up on inter-State borders

The territorial administration and District Administrations of neighbouring Cuddalore and Villupuram districts have decided to step up surveillance on the borders and share information on seizure of liquor and cash and other preventive measures, in the run up to the upcoming Assembly elections in Puducherry, Cuddalore and Villupuram districts.
Collectors of Puducherry, Cuddalore and Villupuram took the decision at an inter-State coordination meeting held here on Monday.
Villupuram Collector A. Annadurai said the meeting discussed the precautionary measures to be taken on both sides of the border. “A multi-pronged strategy will be put in place with an emphasis on inter-state coordination between various wings of the Excise, Police and Revenue departments to ensure incident-free Assembly polls.”
Mr Annadurai added: “Returning Officers in Villupuram and Cuddalore will also share intelligence inputs and details of cash and liquor seized with the Returning Officers of Puducherry.”
The border surveillance will also be enhanced along the check posts in Puducherry, Cuddalore and Villupuram to prevent smuggling of liquor.
