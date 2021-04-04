T.N. Assembly polls | Three postal ballot papers, pamphlets of PMK seized near Kallakurichi

KALLAKURICHI

04 April 2021 13:12 IST

An election flying squad seized 3,300 election pamphlets of the PMK and a few postal ballots from a campaign vehicle of the AIADMK at Moorarpalayam near Kallakurichi in the early hours of Sunday.

According to sources, a team was conducting vehicle checks at Moorarpalayam when they noticed an SUV zipping towards Kallakurichi. The team, along with police personnel, barricaded the road following which the car driver parked the vehicle near a roadside tree. One of the occupants in the car fled the scene. The team searched the vehicle and found 3,300 pamphlets of the PMK and three postal ballot papers.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the vehicle belonged to an AIADMK functionary in Sankarapuram. The flying squad team lodged a complaint with the Sankarapuram police.

A case has been registered and further investigations are on.