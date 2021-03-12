TN Assembly polls | Tamil Maanila Congress names candidates for six constituencies

12 March 2021 19:20 IST

The party’s candidates will fight the poll on the AIADMK ‘Two Leaves’ symbol.

CHENNAI The Tamil Maanila Congress on Friday named its candidates to the six Assembly constituencies allotted to it by the AIADMK for the upcoming Assembly poll on April 6.

The party will be fielding P.L. Kalyani in Tiru Vi. Ka Nagar (Reserved), M Yuvaraja in Erode East, D.R. Dharmaraj in Lalgudi, the constituency ceded by the AIADMK to the TMC, N. R. Rangarajan in Pattukottai, S.D.R. Vijayaseelan in Thoothukudi and K.V. Jude Dev in Killiyur.

