TN Assembly polls | Stalin confident that DMK, allies will win in all 234 seats

He campaigned for DMK candidates in Yercaud, Veerapandi

DMK leader M.K. Stalin said on Tuesday that his party-led alliance would win in all 234 seats in the Assembly election and a government would be formed with no Opposition party in the Assembly.

Mr. Stalin campaigned for the DMK’s candidates in the Yercaud and Veerapandi constituencies, near Selanikenpatti, here. During the day, he walked through the streets of Shevapet Market, seeking votes for DMK candidate R. Rajendran.

Addressing crowds here, he said that earlier he used to say that the DMK would win in 200 seats, but after ‘Vidiyalai Nokki Stalinin Kural’ and ‘Ungal Thoguthiyil Stalin’ were conducted and owing to the public response during the campaign, he was confident that the DMK-led alliance would win in all 234 constituencies.

Mr. Stalin outlined the promises made in the DMK’s manifesto and said they would be fulfilled as he was Kalaignar Karunanidhi’s son.

He said Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami’s claim that he was made the Chief Minister by Jayalalithaa was not true. Whenever Jayalalithaa had to step down from the post, she would hand over the charge to Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam, he said.

The upcoming election would put an end to the “unjust governance” in the State, and would be the last one for Mr. Palaniswami, he said.

Jaya’s death

Mr. Stalin said no one knew the truth behind the death of Jayalalithaa, though it had been four years since an inquiry commission was formed. He added that Mr. Panneerselvam, despite having been summoned eight times, had not appeared before the commission. He said he was ready to appear before the commission, if summoned

Mr. Stalin said the AIADMK had taken a photocopy of the DMK manifesto and claimed it as its own.

Seeking votes for the candidates of the DMK and the Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi at Namakkal, he charged the Ministers for Electricity and Local Administration with corruption.

Mr. Stalin alleged that even during the COVID-19 pandemic the ruling AIADMK had made money in the procurement of masks, bleaching powder and broom sticks.

He promised the voters that outer ring roads would be laid in Thiruchengode, Namakkal and Rasipuram.