TN Assembly polls | Smriti Irani hits out at A Raja

Smriti Irani also alleged that DMK is only interested in growing wealth of its own family members and voters should reject them

BJP leader and Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani strongly criticised DMK MP A Raja for his alleged remarks against Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami’s mother.

“I knew you (A Raja) are corrupt [He was acquitted by trial court in 2G scam]. Today only I got to know you are also morally corrupt,” she alleged at a roadshow she held near Valluvar Kottam for BJP’s Thousand Lights candidate Khushboo Sundar.

“If a leader from DMK makes such remarks about Chief Minister, think about what they will say about common people,” she asked.

She told voters to reject dynasty politics of the DMK and claimed that it stood for Dynasty, Money and Katta Panchayat.

Ms. Irani also alleged that the United Progressive Alliance regime was known for corruption and DMK was part of it.

She also alleged that DMK is only interested in growing wealth of its own family members and voters should reject them.

BJP, according to her, stands for new India, development, prosperity for people and she highlighted schemes of the Centre which benefitted Tamil Nadu.

Earlier she held a roadshow on NSC Bose Road and sought votes for the party’s Harbour constituency candidate Vinoj P Selvam.