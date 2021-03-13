TN Assembly polls | Puthiya Tamilagam not in our alliance, DMDK’s exit won’t affect us, says Palaniswami

Stating that he had not seen the DMK manifesto yet, he said it was the AIADMK which announced its manifesto first.

AIADMK leader and Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniwami on Saturday said the Puthiya Tamilagam (PT), which was in the forefront of the agitation to classify seven Dalit sub-sects under the common title ‘Devendrakula Velalar’ and to be delisted from the Schedule, has left the ruling alliance.

“The PT is not part of our alliance. They left the alliance earlier itself,” said Mr Palaniswami, who had all along maintained that the alliance formed by the AIADMK for the last Lok Sabha polls would continue for the Assembly election.

The exit of another ally, DMDK, is not a loss for the NDA, he said in Salem. Asked about charges that the AIDMK did not accord “due respect” to the DMDK, he said he himself had held the [seat sharing] talks and discussions are held based on each party’s vote bank. “There is nothing wrong (for a party) in planning to contest alone when an agreement is not reached but it is wrong to blame another party for it”, he said.

On the dissatisfaction in some quarters about the distribution of AIADMK tickets, he said it was natural as everyone would desire to contest. The dissenters have been pacified.

Stating that he had not seen the DMK manifesto yet, he said it was the AIADMK which announced its manifesto first. He listed out out how his government had waived cooperative farm loans based on ground inputs.

According to him, people are the ‘rulers’ and the AIADMK is hopeful that they would deliver the right judgement. The ruling alliance would win majority of the seats in the elections.

On the proposed use of NEET scores for admission to nursing courses, Mr. Palaniswami said that AIADMK is firmly against NEET.

Talks are progressing with BJP and with former Puducherry Chief Minister N.Rangaswamy for seat sharing tin the Union Territory and the talks would be concluded smoothly, he said.