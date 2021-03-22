T.N. Assembly polls | Palaniswami blames DMK’s “misrule” for power outages

The CM said the DMK was responsible for power outages during their regime and the resultant industrial slowdown

AIADMK leader and Chief Minister Edappadi K.Palaniswami on Monday said that his government has accomplished a feat of sorts by enabling investment in the State to the tune of thousands of crores.

Campaigning for the party candidate in the industrial hub of Hosur, Mr. Palaniswami said the AIADMK government has been instrumental in bringing investment worth thousands of crores to the State. Citing the various MoUs signed with major groups that already have plants in Hosur, he said investment deals worth ₹5,000 crore were signed with investors. In addition, investments to the tune of ₹15,000 crore, in a staggered manner, were being brought into the State. “All this will ensure employment for over 1.5 lakh persons,” Mr.Palaniswami claimed. “The AIADMK government has accomplished a feat by paving way for generations of laksh of educated youth to be employed,” he added.

According to him, “The DMK’s misrule was responsible for the power outages in the State during 2006-11, which was responsible for industrial slowdown.” Blaming the erstwhile DMK government, he said that former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa ensured uninterrupted power supply after coming to power, which reversed the slow down. Today, the industries were thriving because of the infrastructure put in place by the AIADMK government, Mr. Palaniswami said.

Earlier, campaigning in Krishnagiri for the AIADMK candidate K. Ashok Kumar, Mr. Palaniswami claimed, “Tamil Nadu has also been ranked high in law and order and has remained a peaceful State with amity between community and castes.”

In Hosur, Mr. Palaniswami campaigned for S.Jyothi Balakrishna Reddy of the AIADMK for Hosur constituency, and for C. Nagesh Kumar, the candidate for the BJP for Thally constituency.