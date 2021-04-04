Tamil Nadu

TN Assembly polls | On last day, Kamal Haasan battles outsider tag

MNM founder-president Kamal Haasan with actor Radhika Sarathkumar during an election campaign at Kottamedu in Coimbatore on April 4, 2021.   | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) president and Coimbatore South Assembly constituency candidate Kamal Haasan continued to battle on the last day of campaigning on Sunday the “outsider” tag that candidates contesting against him had been levelling.

Accompanied by Agila Indiya Samathuva Makkal Katchi principal deputy general secretary and actor Raadhika Sarathkumar, Mr. Haasan campaigned at Amman Kulam, Kamarajapuram and Kotaimedu before winding up his campaign at Kembatty Colony.

He told the electorate that he chose to contest from Coimbatore South to demonstrate the fact that India was a diversified and plural society. “For me diversity and plurality are not mere words. I wanted to show them in action and that is why I chose to contest from here,” he said.

Contending that MNM was the first party from the State to have filed a case in the Supreme Court against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Mr. Haasan said solutions for problems would have to be fought the right-way using the legal mechanisms. Violence was not a solution.

Assuring the voters at Kotaimedu that he would stand with them, the MNM president said he wondered what impact outstation campaigners would have on voters when Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister campaigned in Coimbatore.

“I also wondered what is the language he would use to reach out to voters. It was because they did not have this understanding, that they flung stones,” he said. To those charging him with exaggerating the stone-throwing incident, he would like to say that even a bullet was small, and it was those small bullets that killed protesters in Thoothukudi.

In other places, Mr. Haasan said he would remain engaged with voters of the constituency by opening offices at all the 19 wards in the constituency, if elected.

Ms. Raadhika claimed the source of all corruption could be traced to Gopalapuram [former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi’s house] as she had been closely associated with those who lived there. The MNM campaign, unlike others, was decent and honest and the parties in alliance took pride in conducting a decent campaign, she said.

Related Topics
Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021
Comments
Related Articles

TN Assembly polls | AIIMS in Madurai was delayed due to land and other issues, says Nadda

T.N. Assembly polls | I will stop acting if it impedes my politics, Kamal Haasan says

TN Assembly polls | BJP candidate writes to CEO alleging unfair conduct by flying squad

T.N. Assembly polls | AIADMK involved in Goebbels propaganda, says K.S. Alagiri

Stalin challenges AIADMK to release advertisement denying involvement in Pollachi sexual assault case

T.N. Assembly polls | Three postal ballot papers, pamphlets of PMK seized near Kallakurichi

Ensure 180 plus seats for DMK-led front, says P. Chidambaram

BJP, AIADMK are not on same page on Enayam Port project, says DMK chief

Case booked against three DMK leaders for making derogatory remarks against women while campaigning

Tamil Nadu Assembly polls | Dravidian parties justifying corruption, says Karuppiah

Tamil Nadu Assembly elections | Healthy platforms for candidates to debate

Tamil Nadu Assembly elections | In the nick of time

Tamil Nadu Assembly elections | Every vote counts

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021 | How to make elections accessible and inclusive

Case booked against Maran, Raja, Leoni

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections | We will exceed expectations, says Stalin

DMK and BJP in high-decibel battle for Thousand Lights seat

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections | Distribution of voter slips set to be completed in Chennai on April 4

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections | Decisions on Vanniyar quota, Devendrakula Vellalars will not affect others: Edappadi Palaniswami

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections | Farmers hold key in battle for Tamil Nadu’s heartland

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 4, 2021 8:43:07 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/elections/tamil-nadu-assembly/tn-assembly-polls-on-last-day-kamal-haasan-battles-outsider-tag/article34238589.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY