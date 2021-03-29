T.N. Assembly polls | Murugan demands action against Raja

Tiruppur

BJP State President L. Murugan, who is contesting at Dharapuram (Reserved) constituency on behalf of the AIADMK front, demanded that DMK initiate action against the Nilgiris M.P. A. Raja for his allegedly derogatory remarks against Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami.

“(DMK President M.K. Stalin) will not take any action because he is the one who is asking (Mr. Raja) from behind to speak in this manner,” he alleged during a press conference at Dharapuram on Monday. Recalling the remarks made by DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran in 2020 where he allegedly insulted the Scheduled Castes, Mr. Murugan charged that the DMK routinely insults women and the SCs.

On the arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Dharapuram to address a public meeting on Tuesday, Mr. Murugan claimed that the people of Dharapuram are excited as “no Prime Minister had visited Dharapuram since Independence.”

Minister for Animal Husbandry Udumalai K. Radhakrishnan noted that Mr. Palaniswami along with Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam will also share the stage with Mr. Modi on Tuesday. Seating arrangements for about one lakh people has been arranged at the venue, he said during the press conference.

According to sources in Tiruppur District Police, about 4,000 police personnel will be deployed at Dharapuram on Tuesday as part of the security arrangements. This includes 16 Superintendents of Police, 58 Deputy Superintendents of Police and around 200 Inspectors.

BJP national general secretary in-charge of Tamil Nadu C.T. Ravi, Tiruppur District Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan and Dharapuram Sub-Collector Pavankumar G. Giriyappanavar were among those who inspected the venue of the public meeting on Dharapuram-Udumalpet Road on Monday.