TN Assembly polls | Makkal Needhi Maiam releases third list

Party has announced candidates for 24 Assembly constituencies

Makkal Needhi Maiam released its third list of candidates for 24 Assembly constituencies.

The party has fielded K.M. Sherif in Thousand Lights constituency in Chennai and Thanga Vikram in Kattumannarkoil, a VCK stronghold, against its general secretary Sinthanai Selvan.

Gunasekaran has been fielded in Royapuram against AIADMK Minister and sitting MLA D. Jayakumar and DMK’s Ira Murthy. The AIADMK has held this constituency for the last 20 years. Mohammed Ali has been fielded against AIADMK Minister O.S. Manian and DMK candidate S.K. Vedarathinam, who recently left the BJP and came back to DMK.

In Thondamuthur, Shajahan will be facing AIADMK Minister S. P. Velumani and DMK’s Karthikeya Sivasenathipathy. The party also announced candidates for Dharapuram, Sivakasi, Bhavanisagar, Cheyyur, Kilpennathur, Madurantakam, Mannargudi, Orathanadu, Papanasam, Poonamallee, Thittakudi, Vandavasi, Karur, Thiruvarur, Veppanahalli, Kumbakonam, Vanur, Udumalaipettai.

Known faces in the party — Kameela Nasser who contested in Chennai Central constituency as an MP candidate, C.K. Kumaravel, R. Rangarajan (South Chennai candidate), A.G. Mourya (North Chennai candidate) — are unlikely to contest in the Assembly election and will be part of the party’s campaign team, sources said.