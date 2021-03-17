TN Assembly polls | Makkal Needhi Maiam releases third list

Makkal Needhi Maiam released its third list of candidates for 24 Assembly constituencies.
The party has fielded K.M. Sherif in Thousand Lights constituency in Chennai and Thanga Vikram in Kattumannarkoil, a VCK stronghold, against its general secretary Sinthanai Selvan.
Gunasekaran has been fielded in Royapuram against AIADMK Minister and sitting MLA D. Jayakumar and DMK’s Ira Murthy. The AIADMK has held this constituency for the last 20 years. Mohammed Ali has been fielded against AIADMK Minister O.S. Manian and DMK candidate S.K. Vedarathinam, who recently left the BJP and came back to DMK.
In Thondamuthur, Shajahan will be facing AIADMK Minister S. P. Velumani and DMK’s Karthikeya Sivasenathipathy. The party also announced candidates for Dharapuram, Sivakasi, Bhavanisagar, Cheyyur, Kilpennathur, Madurantakam, Mannargudi, Orathanadu, Papanasam, Poonamallee, Thittakudi, Vandavasi, Karur, Thiruvarur, Veppanahalli, Kumbakonam, Vanur, Udumalaipettai.
Known faces in the party — Kameela Nasser who contested in Chennai Central constituency as an MP candidate, C.K. Kumaravel, R. Rangarajan (South Chennai candidate), A.G. Mourya (North Chennai candidate) — are unlikely to contest in the Assembly election and will be part of the party’s campaign team, sources said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath