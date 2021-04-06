Tamil Nadu

TN Assembly polls | Less than 10% voting percentage during first two hours in southern districts

Voters being checked by thermal scanner before voting at Kariyapatti in Virudhunagar district, on Tuesday, April 6, 2021.   | Photo Credit: G. Moorthy

Voting percentage in the first two hours was reported at less than 10% in the 10 southern districts of Tamil Nadu, where 58 Assembly constituencies went to the polls on Tuesday. Bypoll was also conducted in one Lok Sabha constituency in Kanniyakumari.

According to the data released by the district administration here at 10 a.m., Dindigul recorded 8.52 %, Theni 8.39 %, Ramanathapuram 5.50 %, Tirunelveli 3.28 %, Tenkasi 3.47 %, Kanniyakumari 1.80 %, Madurai 6.07 % and Thoothukudi 6.80 %. Data was yet to be released from Virudhunagar and Sivaganga districts.

The polling, which started at 7 a.m., began on a dull note in urban areas. Voters, including first-time and senior citizens, possessed the Electors Photo Identity Cards and the booth slips issued by the officials.

In Bodinayakkanur Assembly constituency, the poll percentage was just 3.65 % at 9 a.m., from where Deputy Chief Minister and AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam is contesting.

Most voters were seen wearing masks and they were given gloves by the staff at the booths. In some polling stations, physical distancing norms were completely neglected.

The police bandobust was elaborate and there were reports of names missing in some polling stations in Madurai East Constituency.

