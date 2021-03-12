TN Assembly polls | Labour Minister Nilofer Kafeel blames Cabinet colleague for denial of ticket

Tirupathur

12 March 2021 20:06 IST

Stating that she has been fighting against DMK always, the Minister said that it was wrong to spread misinformation.

Labour Minister Nilofer Kafeel, who was among three ministers to be denied the AIADMK ticket for the Assembly elections, on Friday blamed her Cabinet colleague and local party strongman K C Veeramani for being sidelined.

Breaking down in front of journalists, Ms Kafeel, a legislator from Vaniyambadi, nonetheless said she accepted the party decision. “But I read some allegations in a newapaper that the reason for this was because I influenced the minorities to vote for DMK candidate D Kathir Anand and made him win the Vellore Parliamentary elections. I suspect this was told by [Commercial Taxes Minister] Mr. Veeramani,” she said.

Stating that she has been fighting against DMK always, the Minister said that it was wrong to spread misinformation. “In many constituencies the AIADMK candidates did not win, does this mean all of them worked for DMK?,” she questioned.

She alleged that Mr Veeramani did not invite her for a party meeting held on Friday and has not been inviting her for events. “Some members of my community are unhappy as the AIADMK has an alliance with BJP. If my community did not vote for us, the minister should not take revenge on me. I have been working for the constituency and party since 2001 and I won because of my community members, “ she added.

She alleged that Mr. Veeramani and DMK general secretary Duraimurugan are very close especially when it came to [contract] tender related issues. “But he says I am close to Mr. Duraimurugan. Find out how many [government] tenders have been given to Devaraj who has been fielded by the DMK in Jolarpet against Mr. Veeramani,” she said.

Ms. Kafeel claimed that she got information that two months ago Mr. Duraimurugan, Mr. Veeramani and some other DMK men met in Yelagiri hills. “After this, the AIADMK has fielded V Ramu against Mr. Duraimurugan in Katpadi. Mr. Ramu cannot win there. Both Mr. Duraimurugan and Mr. Veeramani want to win,” she claimed.

Ms. Kafeel claimed that she has been getting offers from different political parties including the AMMK. “But I will continue to work for the AIADMK and work for the victory of G Senthil Kumar, contesting from Vaniyambadi,” she asserted.