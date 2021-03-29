T.N. Assembly polls | IT seizes ₹1 crore unaccounted cash

Official sources said the teams, led by a senior officer in the rank of the Deputy Director of the Income Tax Department, arrived at the house, acting on a tip off

In an yet another major seizure of unclaimed money in Tiruchi district, officials of the Income Tax Department seized around ₹1 crore in cash from the house of a driver of an earthmover, Azhagarsamy, at Valasupatti village near Thuvarankurichi late on Sunday night.

Mr. Azhagarsamy is said to have worked for the Manapparai AIADMK MLA R. Chandrasekar, who is seeking re-election from the same constituency in the upcoming assembly election.

Official sources said the teams, led by a senior officer in the rank of the Deputy Director of the Income Tax Department, arrived at the house, acting on a tip off.

The search led to the seizure of the cash allegedly found in a box. However, it was not clear whether the money was seized inside the house. Some unconfirmed reports said that the cash was seized near a haystack a few metres away from the residence of Azhagarsamy.

A Flying Squad which was informed about the Income Tax operation arrived at the spot later. The sources said the operation lasted over three hours and concluded in the early hours on Monday. The Income Tax department counted the unaccounted money in the denomination of ₹500 notes at the residence of Azhagarsamy and conducted enquiries with him regarding the source of the money. The sources said the IT officials took the seized cash with them.

This is the second major seizure of unaccounted cash in Tiruchi district with. A few days ago, ₹99.73 lakhs in cash was seized at Pettavaithalai. The Income Tax Department conducted an inquiry into the matter and subsequently asked the Tiruchi Rural Police to conduct further investigation into the case to ascertain the owner of the seized cash.

The Pettavaithalai Police has booked a case under section 102 of the Code of Criminal Procedure following a report from the Income Tax Department and conducting an investigation.