T.N. Assembly polls | EVMs manufactured and supplied between 2017-19 will be used, ECI tells HC

CHENNAI

29 March 2021 21:28 IST

It said only latest machines will be used since they have to be compatible with VVPAT

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday dispelled the fears of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) that Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) manufactured about 15 years ago might be used for the forthcoming Assembly election. The commission told the Madras High Court that only machines manufactured and supplied between 2017 and 2019 would be used for the election since only they were compatible with Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) system.

Replying to a case seized of by the first Division Bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy, the ECI said the DMK organisation secretary R.S. Bharathi’s apprehension regarding use of old EVMs was unfounded. After the advent of VVPAT, all EVMs must be compatible with the new system and therefore there was no question of using previous generation EVMs, a counter affidavit filed by Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo stated.

Advertising

Advertising

Senior counsel P. Wilson, representing the writ petitioner, told the Bench on Monday that the counter affidavit had been served upon him and urged it to take up the case on Tuesday. The judges accepted the request. In the counter affidavit, the CEO said there have been several technical advancements over the previous generation EVMs and that the new machines had facilities such as automated self-diagnostics and digital certification for identification of genuine units.

He said M3 EVMs alone would be used for the ensuing Assembly election. Listing out the security measures taken by the commission to ensure fool proof voting through EVMs, the CEO said the machines were stored in exclusive warehouses during non-election period. Entry to such warehouses was secured by double lock and protected with police security round the clock. Further, the District Election Officers (DEOs) conduct annual physical verification of the machines at the warehouses.

During such verification, if a necessity arises to open any of the machines, notices were issued to national and State level recognised political parties and their representatives were allowed to be present. The EVMs could not be shifted anywhere, during the non-election period, without the specific approval of the ECI and if such approval was granted, they could be moved only in vehicles with GPS tracking and after informing the political parties in advance, the counter added.

When it comes to election period, the EVMs were subjected to 100% physical verification by the DEOs. After first level of checking and randomisation, they get handed over to the Returning Officers who, in turn, place the EVMs in strong rooms in the presence of representatives of national and State level political parties and after video recording the entire process. Similar security measures were followed while affixing the names of the candidates and their symbols on the machines.

“I respectfully submit that the Electronic Voting Machine used by the Commission is a standalone non networked machine which cannot communicate with any wireless technology such as WiFi, Bluetooth etc. Hence, there is no necessity for provisions of jammers at strong rooms or counting centres during the storage or counting of EVMs. In these circumstances, the prayer ‘c’ is not necessary to be considered,” the counter affidavit read.

Further, stating that an initial meeting, as per court directions, was conducted with the political parties on March 26 to identify critical polling booths, the CEO said the Commission had directed that all polling stations where percentage of votes polled during the last general election was more than 90% and where more than 75% of votes had been polled in favour of one candidate, shall be identified as critical polling stations.

The CEO also brought it to the notice of the court that the ECI had, on February 25, ordered that arrangements for webcasting should be done in critical polling stations and all polling stations in vulnerable areas or in 50% of total polling stations, including auxiliary stations, whichever was higher. Therefore, all critical events would be recorded on video, the CEO assured the court and said the commission was conscious of its constitutional obligation to conduct free and fair polls.