TN Assembly polls | Ensure victory of O Panneerselvam by highest margin, says Palaniswami

BODINAYAKKANUR

27 March 2021 21:51 IST

‘Minorities will remain safe under AIADMK’

AIADMK leader and Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday appealed to the electorate in Bodinayakkanur Assembly constituency to elect party coordinator and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam by the highest victory margin in Tamil Nadu.

Standing on top of the scoreboard in the State would be a real victory as Mr Panneerselvam has nurtured not only his constituency, but the entire Theni district, said Mr Palaniswami. The two leaders, who a few months ago had a cold war over who would be the party’s Chief Ministerial candidate, travelled together in an open jeep while canvassing votes.

Appreciating the Deputy CM for his sustained efforts, Mr Palaniswami said that the people of Theni had benefitted in a big way through kudimaramathu scheme and among others. The roads are laid. Drinking water is available. Infrastructural facilities have come. The broad-gauge conversion works here was to be completed so that soon, the people can travel by train to cities like Madurai and Chennai.

Likewise, the efforts of Mr Panneerselvam had brought in Law College, Veterinary College and Research Institute, Polytechnic institute and many other projects were in pipeline including SIDCO industrial estate and IT Park.

Mr Palaniswami said minorities would continue to be safe during the AIADMK regime.

Speaking at a well-attended poll campaign meeting, he said that the AIADMK had always remained a friend and custodian of the minorities. Whenever the minorities approached the government for any assistance, the AIADMK never hesitated to be by their side.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, a large number of people from the minority community, who were in New Delhi to attend a conference, were unable to reach home. When Mr Panneerselvam was informed, he instantly arranged a special train for those stranded to return home safely and gave them treatment as per the protocol, according to Mr Palaniswami.

Attacking the DMK for misleading statements and mischievous in spreading false news, Mr Palaniswami cautioned the voters to beware of the false promises. Similarly, in an apparent reference to the AMMK, he also took a dig by appealing to the electorate to ensure that they lost their deposit in the election.

Those who had spoken ill of Amma's (Jayalalithaa) government should not be given any recognition in any form, he said.

The CM introduced the party candidates Syed Khan (Cumbum), A Logirajan (Andipatti) and Murugan (Periakulam). Theni MP O P Raveendranath and other senior party functionaries accorded a rousing reception to him.