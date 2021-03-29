T.N. Assembly polls | Election results should be a lesson to the country, says Yechury

TIRUVARUR:

29 March 2021 21:38 IST

Addressing an election rally near the Old Bus Stand, he solicited votes in favour of DMK Tiruvarur candidate Poondi Kalaivanan

The results of Tamil Nadu Assembly elections should teach a lesson to the country, CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said in Tiruvarur on Monday.

Addressing an election rally near the Old Bus Stand, Mr Yechury solicited votes in favour of DMK Tiruvarur candidate Poondi Kalaivanan. He said that the farm laws enacted by the Centre would endanger food security. “The Narendra Modi government was trying to bequeath the lands to Corporates and it had enacted the laws with this objective only,” he charged.

“Farmers were fighting against these farm laws for more than 100 days. Several farmers have sacrificed their lives. Even after this, the Modi government had not relented. The Assembly elections results should be in such a way that it teaches a lesson to them,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

The DMK president, M.K.Stalin had announced that once the DMK forms the government priority would be given to irrigation. So, if agriculture was to improve, DMK should form the government, he added.

“The Modi government is trying to privatise the public sector units, including the railways and airports, and this should be checked. To achieve this, the BJP and AIADMK combine should be defeated.Mr Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah were bent upon destroying the Constitution, he alleged. The AIADMK which supports them should be defeated in Tamil Nadu,” said Mr. Yechury.