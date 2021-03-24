Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections | EC shifts Coimbatore Collector, Police Commissioner

CHENNAI

24 March 2021

The move follows various inputs received by the Election Commission

The Election Commissioner has directed the Tamil Nadu government to immediately shift Coimbatore District Election Officer/Collector K. Rajamani and Police Commissioner Sumit Saran to “non-election post.” The move follows various inputs received by the Election Commission.

S. Nagarajan was posted as the new Coimbatore District Election Officer/Collector and Additional Director General of Police S. Davidson Devasirvatham was posted as the Commissioner of Police, Coimbatore.

