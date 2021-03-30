TN Assembly polls | DMK candidate for Kurunjipadi, M.R.K. Panneerselvam tests positive for COVID-19

M.R.K. Panneerselvam

The former Minister had been campaigning extensively for the past few days

Former DMK Minister and the party’s candidate for Kurunjipadi assembly constituency, M.R.K. Panneerselvam has tested positive for COVID-19.

Mr. Panneerselvam is seeking to retain the Kurunjipadi seat that he had won in the 2016 elections.

Sources said Mr. Panneerselvam had been campaigning extensively for the past few days and got himself tested at a screening centre in the district.

The test results returned positive on Monday night and Mr. Panneerselvam has been admitted to a private hospital in Chennai.