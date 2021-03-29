T.N. Assembly polls | DMK alliance will work to bring education into State list, says Alagiri

CHENNAI:

29 March 2021 19:05 IST

Mr. Alagiri said only through a change in regime in Tamil Nadu after the Assembly poll will students in the State be free from the problems caused by NEET and the NEP.

The DMK led alliance in Tamil Nadu will work to bring education into the State list and ensure a good future for the students in the State who have been affected by NEET and the New Education Policy, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.S. Alagiri said on Monday.

“Before NEET was implemented, 456 students got the opportunity to join medical courses in medical colleges in 2015-16, and 438 students in 2016-17. After NEET was implemented only seven students were able to join medical colleges in 2017, only five in 2018 and only one in 2019. As far as education is concerned, the Centre cannot force the States,” he said.

Mr. Alagiri said once DMK president M.K. Stalin led alliance comes to power, it will take all efforts to bring education into the State list.

“The Centre should not interfere in education. Only if education is brought under the State list, will such problems [NEET and NEP] be resolved. Students in Tamil Nadu are being taken revenge on by the Central government,” he said.