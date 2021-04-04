TN Assembly polls | Discounted ride to polling booths for voters above 80 years

CHENNAI

04 April 2021 21:54 IST

In collaboration with the Election Commission of India, Uber has announced concessions on its rides in Chennai, Tiruchirapalli and Coimbatore cities for the elderly (above 80 year of age) and Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) from their home to respective polling stations on the day of polling on April 6.

An official release from the Chief Electoral Officer said that Uber would also offer rides back to home for them on the day of polling, “in an effort to ensure inclusion and participation of people in the exercise of their democratic right.”

“Rides to be provided from their homes to respective polling stations and back to home up to 5 km offered with 100% discount of up to ₹200. The rider could book the ride through Uber App on a Mobile Phone,” the release said.

