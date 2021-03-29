Tamil Nadu

T.N. Assembly polls | BJP seeking to implement divisive ideology through ‘slave AIADMK’: Karat

Communist Party of India Marxist (CPI.M) Polit Bureau member Prakash Karat, campaigning for Harbour assembly constituency DMK candidate P.K.Sekar Babu at Seven Wells in Chennai on Monday.   | Photo Credit: Jothi Ramalingam B.

Alleging that the AIADMK government in Tamil Nadu is a “slave government” of the BJP government at the Centre, CPI(M) Polit Bureau member Prakash Karat on Monday warned that any vote for the AIADMK in the Assembly elections will be a vote for the BJP and the RSS.

Campaigning for the DMK candidate for Anna Nagar M.K. Mohan, he said though Prime Minister Narendra Modi was heading a BJP government, the actual control was in hands of the RSS, which was trying to impose its goal of Hindu Rashtra.

“It is trying to target all the minorities, reducing them to the status of second-class citizens and imposing all upper caste order in India. In many parts of the country where the BJP is running the state governments, the Hindu Rashtra goal is being implemented. There is an active discrimination against religious minorities in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and other BJP-ruling states,” he alleged.

Mr Karat said in those states new laws were being passed in the name of ‘Love-Jihad’ and ‘cow slaughter ban’ to indiscriminately arrest people and put them behind bars.

“Anybody who raises his voice of opposition or dissent is declared to be an anti-national. Laws like Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) are used to arrest hundreds of people.. This is the type of fascist attack that has started,” he charged.

Mr Karat said while Mr Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah were imposing one party dictatorship in the country, the AIADMK, an ally of the BJP was in no position to take any policy matter or position which is not to the liking of Mr Modi and Mr Amit Shah.

“That is why the danger comes. In Tamil Nadu, the communal and divisive ideology of the BJP and the RSS is sought to be penetrated under the cover of the AIADMK. The AIADMK government is not independent and it is an adimai arasangam (slave government). Any vote for the AIADMK will be a vote for the BJP and the RSS,” he claimed.

“Don’t forget that. Tamil Nadu is one of the few states in the country which has not allowed the disruptive Hindutva ideology in politics to penetrate. We have to stop this and it can be done only by defeating the AIADMK-BJP alliance in this election,” he further said.

Pointing out that the election would determine what type of government would be formed, Mr Karat said the question was whether we will have a government which will be remote controlled from Delhi by Modi and Amit Shah duo or will there be a government which is answerable to the people of Tamil Nadu and respond to the need of the people of Tamil Nadu.

“We have to ensure that we have the government of the DMK,” he said.

