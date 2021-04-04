Tamil Nadu

TN Assembly polls | BJP candidate writes to CEO alleging unfair conduct by flying squad

BJP candidate for Coimbatore South Assembly constituency Vanathi Srinivasan. File   | Photo Credit: M. Periasamy

BJP candidate for Coimbatore South Assembly constituency Vanathi Srinivasan had written to the Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo alleging excess by a flying squad officer.

In her complaint, Ms. Srinivasan said the officer went ahead to recommend registration of a case against 12 of her supporters who were taking a break from campaigning on April 2. The officer had seized cash, credit card, vehicle and other belongings from them though the cash from all them amounted to less than ₹50,000.

The officer went ahead and recommended registration of a case, which the Variety Hall Police did eventually, even though no goods for distribution or cash beyond the permitted limit was seized from them. This had strengthened her suspicion that if the officer concerned acted at the behest of those who were against her victory and sought a transfer of the officer.

