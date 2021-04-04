TN Assembly polls | Back AMMK to revive Jayalalithaa’s rule, says Dhinakaran

KOVILPATTI

The Tamil Nadu voters should back the candidates of Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) to revive the rule of Jayalalithaa in the State, party general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran said on Sunday evening.

Concluding his electioneering in Kovilpatti Assembly seat, where is contesting, Mr. Dhinakaran said revival of Jayalalithaa’s rule, which was the prime objective of AMMK, could be realised only if the party candidates were elected to the Assembly. Much of his campaign was however focussed on the constituency.

He assured that a new district with Kovilpatti as headquarters will be created, if his party wins. New industries that would not affect environment, farming and units manufacturing cattle feed with the rain-fed crops being cultivated in and around Kovilpatti would be established. Steps would be taken for getting GI tag for ‘Kadambur boli’ and ‘kaarasevu’, both snacks.

The AMMK leader said he would alleviate the decades-old drinking water crisis prevailing in the town by properly implementing Seevalaperi Drinking Water Scheme and constructing overhead tanks at vantage. In rural areas, schemes would be implemented to treat and purify the borewell water.

The government hospital in Kovilpatti would get more doctors with state-of-the art equipment and Kayathar block would be given a government arts and science college and a polytechnic. The badly damaged roads would be re-laid and the damaged cement roads would get a makeover with paver blocks.

Mr. Dhinakaran said he would take efforts to install the bronze statues of V.O. Chidambaram and Thirumalai Nayak at Kovilpatti.

“If I am elected, Kovilpatti will be a self-sufficient segment in every aspect,” he said.