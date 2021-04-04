Tamil Nadu

TN Assembly polls | Back AMMK to revive Jayalalithaa’s rule, says Dhinakaran

AMMK general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran during an election rally. File   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Tamil Nadu voters should back the candidates of Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) to revive the rule of Jayalalithaa in the State, party general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran said on Sunday evening.

Concluding his electioneering in Kovilpatti Assembly seat, where is contesting, Mr. Dhinakaran said revival of Jayalalithaa’s rule, which was the prime objective of AMMK, could be realised only if the party candidates were elected to the Assembly. Much of his campaign was however focussed on the constituency.

He assured that a new district with Kovilpatti as headquarters will be created, if his party wins. New industries that would not affect environment, farming and units manufacturing cattle feed with the rain-fed crops being cultivated in and around Kovilpatti would be established. Steps would be taken for getting GI tag for ‘Kadambur boli’ and ‘kaarasevu’, both snacks.

The AMMK leader said he would alleviate the decades-old drinking water crisis prevailing in the town by properly implementing Seevalaperi Drinking Water Scheme and constructing overhead tanks at vantage. In rural areas, schemes would be implemented to treat and purify the borewell water.

The government hospital in Kovilpatti would get more doctors with state-of-the art equipment and Kayathar block would be given a government arts and science college and a polytechnic. The badly damaged roads would be re-laid and the damaged cement roads would get a makeover with paver blocks.

Mr. Dhinakaran said he would take efforts to install the bronze statues of V.O. Chidambaram and Thirumalai Nayak at Kovilpatti.

“If I am elected, Kovilpatti will be a self-sufficient segment in every aspect,” he said.

Related Topics
Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021
Comments
Related Articles

TN Assembly polls | On last day, Kamal Haasan battles outsider tag

TN Assembly polls | AIIMS in Madurai was delayed due to land and other issues, says Nadda

T.N. Assembly polls | I will stop acting if it impedes my politics, Kamal Haasan says

TN Assembly polls | BJP candidate writes to CEO alleging unfair conduct by flying squad

T.N. Assembly polls | AIADMK involved in Goebbels propaganda, says K.S. Alagiri

Stalin challenges AIADMK to release advertisement denying involvement in Pollachi sexual assault case

T.N. Assembly polls | Three postal ballot papers, pamphlets of PMK seized near Kallakurichi

Ensure 180 plus seats for DMK-led front, says P. Chidambaram

BJP, AIADMK are not on same page on Enayam Port project, says DMK chief

Case booked against three DMK leaders for making derogatory remarks against women while campaigning

Tamil Nadu Assembly polls | Dravidian parties justifying corruption, says Karuppiah

Tamil Nadu Assembly elections | Healthy platforms for candidates to debate

Tamil Nadu Assembly elections | In the nick of time

Tamil Nadu Assembly elections | Every vote counts

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021 | How to make elections accessible and inclusive

Case booked against Maran, Raja, Leoni

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections | We will exceed expectations, says Stalin

DMK and BJP in high-decibel battle for Thousand Lights seat

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections | Distribution of voter slips set to be completed in Chennai on April 4

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections | Decisions on Vanniyar quota, Devendrakula Vellalars will not affect others: Edappadi Palaniswami
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 4, 2021 9:11:26 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/elections/tamil-nadu-assembly/tn-assembly-polls-back-ammk-to-revive-jayalalithaas-rule-says-dhinakaran/article34238840.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY