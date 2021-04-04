Tamil Nadu

TN Assembly polls | AIIMS in Madurai was delayed due to land and other issues, says Nadda

BJP national president J.P. Nadda addresses a press conference in Chennai on April 4, 2021.   | Photo Credit: K. Pichumani

BJP national president J.P. Nadda on Sunday said that construction of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Madurai was delayed due to issues relating to design of the building, soil testing and issues relating to land, but it will come up soon.

He was addressing a press conference in Chennai on the last day of election campaign before the Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Responding to a question on DMK youth wing leader Udhayanidhi Stalin recent campaign holding a brick to stress that there was no progress in construction, Mr. Nadda said the proposal of construction of AIIMS came up when he was the Union Health Minister.

“Since I was a Health Minister, I take full responsibility. It is a big project with a cost of over ₹11,00 crore and with 750 beds. Delays might come in the form of land, building and getting all types of clearances,” he said.

“On DMK’s charge that the recent IT searches were politically motivated,” Mr. Nadda said that they were done according to norms and based on information received by the department.

“These departments work on their own. They (DMK) are trying to politicise the issue unnecessarily. All I would say is honesty is the best policy, remain clean and remain safe,” he said.

To a question on DMK president M K Stalin’s statement that he would not allow implementation of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) if his party comes to power, Mr. Nadda pointed out it is a Central legislation passed by the parliament and the state legislation or state government cannot bypass it.

On ally AIADMK’s manifesto stating that it would urge for withdrawal of CAA, he said that they will work together on the issue.

He expressed confidence that the AIADMK alliance will form government in Tamil Nadu, the NDA will form government in Puducherry and West Bengal and will retain power in Assam.

“In Kerala we will be a force to reckon with,” Mr. Nadda added.

Related Topics
Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021
Comments
Related Articles

T.N. Assembly polls | I will stop acting if it impedes my politics, Kamal Haasan says

TN Assembly polls | BJP candidate writes to CEO alleging unfair conduct by flying squad

T.N. Assembly polls | AIADMK involved in Goebbels propaganda, says K.S. Alagiri

Stalin challenges AIADMK to release advertisement denying involvement in Pollachi sexual assault case

T.N. Assembly polls | Three postal ballot papers, pamphlets of PMK seized near Kallakurichi

Ensure 180 plus seats for DMK-led front, says P. Chidambaram

BJP, AIADMK are not on same page on Enayam Port project, says DMK chief

Case booked against three DMK leaders for making derogatory remarks against women while campaigning

Tamil Nadu Assembly polls | Dravidian parties justifying corruption, says Karuppiah

Tamil Nadu Assembly elections | Healthy platforms for candidates to debate

Tamil Nadu Assembly elections | In the nick of time

Tamil Nadu Assembly elections | Every vote counts

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021 | How to make elections accessible and inclusive

Case booked against Maran, Raja, Leoni

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections | We will exceed expectations, says Stalin

DMK and BJP in high-decibel battle for Thousand Lights seat

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections | Distribution of voter slips set to be completed in Chennai on April 4

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections | Decisions on Vanniyar quota, Devendrakula Vellalars will not affect others: Edappadi Palaniswami

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections | Farmers hold key in battle for Tamil Nadu’s heartland

MMK leader Jawahirullah tests positive for COVID-19
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 4, 2021 8:25:45 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/elections/tamil-nadu-assembly/tn-assembly-polls-aiims-in-madurai-was-delayed-due-to-land-and-other-issues-says-nadda/article34238536.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY