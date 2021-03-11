TN Assembly polls | AIADMK receives flak over ticket distribution

CHENNAI

11 March 2021

In Chennai, a section of AIADMK workers staged their protest at the party headquarters.

The AIADMK’s selection of candidates for the Assembly poll and the distribution of certain constituencies to allies received adverse reaction publicly on Thursday from sections of members of the party.

In a chat with The Hindu, former Minister Thoppu N.D. Venkatachalam, who was not fielded again in Perundurai, claimed that he did not have “disappointment” over the party’s decision not to re-nominate him. But, the candidate chosen in his place had “worked against” the party in the past, Mr Venkatachalam alleged.

He contended that the difference between the AIADMK nominee and the Opposition-backed Communist Party of India (CPI)’s candidate in the Perundurai assembly segment of Tiruppur parliamentary constituency during the 2019 Lok Sabha poll was much lower than in other segments.

The sitting MLA of Sattur in Virudhu Nagar district, M.S.R. Rajavarman, complained that Dairy Development Minister, K.T. Rajenthra Bhalaji was behind the denial of party ticket.

Another disappointed party functionary in the district ‘Gokulam’ M. Thangaraj was mulling contesting from Virudhunagar Assembly seat as an independent.

In the central district of Pudukottai, a group of AIADMK cadre staged a protest in Alangudi, demanding the replacement of Dharma Thangavel, who had been chosen for the constituency despite having defected to the party from the Congress only a few months ago.

In the Alangudi town, a group of about 600 members of the AIADMK holding party flags and carrying portraits of Chief Minister Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O. Paneerselvam took out a procession from Sandhaipettai to the bus stand, raising slogans against the selection of Mr. Thangavel.

The candidate hails from a family of politicians. His father Dharmaraj, who was no more, was a member of the AIADMK and was the chairman of the Vadakadu cooperative society. His uncle Pushparaj was a Congress legislator twice in the district.

In Chennai, a section of AIADMK workers staged their protest at the party headquarters against the allotment of the Egmore constituency to Tamil Nadu Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (TMMK) president John Pandian. Similarly, another group of the party volunteers conducted a road roko at Nazarathpet junction on Poonamallee-Bengaluru highway to oppose the allotment of Poonmallee to the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK). Consequently, traffic was disturbed on the highway for a couple of hours in the morning.