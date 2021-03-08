TN Assembly polls | AIADMK promises 6 free LPG cylinders, ₹1,500 for homemakers

CHENNAI

08 March 2021 21:58 IST

Palaniswami said those parties which remained with the AIADMK during the 2019 Lok Sabha poll would continue to remain.

AIADMK co-coordinator and Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday announced the provision of six cooking gas (LPG) cylinders in a year free to each family and ₹1,500 per month to the woman-head of every family, as part of his party’s promises for the Assembly poll.

Addressing the media along with Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam and other leaders at the party headquarters in Chennai, Mr Palaniswami said the announcements were made on the occasion of the Women’s Day. He added that the manifesto, which would be out shortly, would have “many more announcements that will gladden the hearts of people.”

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021

Advertising

Advertising

Asked whether his move was made in the light of the DMK’s assurance of giving ₹1,000 per month to women, Mr Palaniswami replied that his party’s election manifesto was being prepared for the last 10 days. “Somehow, out of over-enthusiasm, some aspects of it have got leaked to them [DMK], just as you, media persons, share news among yourselves,” he claimed.

On the release of list of candidates of his party and the finalisation of seat-sharing arrangement with Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) and others, the Chief Minister replied that everything would be completed shortly. “The filing of nomination papers begins on March 12. By then, everything will be in place,” Mr Palaniswami expressed the hope.

Also read: AIADMK gives 20 seats to BJP

To another question on the composition of the alliance, he said those parties which remained with the AIADMK during the 2019 Lok Sabha poll would continue to remain. Some smaller parties too had joined the alliance.

On the findings of opinion polls that placed the DMK and its allies ahead of the AIADMK-led coalition, the Chief Minister said he was sure that the AIADMK government would retain power, going by the verdict of the people who had ensured his party’s victory in the Vikravandi and Nanguneri Assembly by-elections in 2019 with “huge margins.”

As for the support of minorities to his party, the Chief Minister said that in recent days, several organisations representing Muslims and Christians had expressed their support to the AIADMK.