TN Assembly polls | AIADMK leadership’s split decision on two ex-ministers

When the AIADMK announced its second list of 171 Assembly election candidates on Wednesday, it was not just the shuffling of some constituencies in Coimbatore that caught the attention of party functionaries in the western district. What also became a talking point was how the party leadership took differing decisions in respect of two ex-ministers in ticket distribution.

Former Agriculture Minister S. Damodaran, who had quit the party to join the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) and later returned to the parent party, was given a ticket to contest from Kinathukadavu. However, another former minister S M Velusamy, who is also a former Mayor of Coimbatore, was missing from the list.

Mr Velusamy, who was denied a party ticket in 2011 was later given the Mayoral seat that year. However, in 2014 he resigned his post, ostensibly under instructions from then supremo Jayalalithaa, and remained sidelined since then. However, he never switched political loyalties.

A section of party workers claims that the influential Municipal Administration Minister from the region S P Velumani could have influenced the decision against Mr Velusamy, who is his senior in the party.

According to this section, Mr Velusamy was hopeful of being nominated as Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, who attended his son’s wedding, had indicated that he could field him from Sulur or Singanallur. In 2001 and 2006, he had won from Palladam.