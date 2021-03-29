T.N Assembly polls | AIADMK-DMK clash: 13 including Pollachi Jayaraman, son booked

DMK workers had arranged a meeting at Okkilipalayam for the campaigning of its Pollachi constituency candidate K. Varadarajan.

The Vadakkipalayam Police in Coimbatore rural on Monday registered two separate cases against 13 persons including Deputy Speaker Pollachi V. Jayaraman and his son Pravin in connection with a clash that took place between AIADMK and DMK cadres on Sunday evening.

As per the First Information Report registered against Mr. Jayaraman, his son and six others, DMK workers arranged a meeting at Okkilipalayam for the campaigning of its Pollachi constituency candidate K. Varadarajan.

Mr. Pravin, Mr. Jayaraman’s personal assistant Veerasamy, Ramagiriraj, Sathishkumar, Nagamanickam, Udayakumar and Jagadeeswaran came near Makali Amman temple and raised slogans against DMK. The DMK functionaries led by Okkilipalayam Panchayat President N. Parthasarathi questioned it.

The FIR said that the AIADMK men abused Mr. Parathasarathy and other DMK workers . It said that Mr Pravin attempted to run his sports utility vehicle over Mr Parathasarathy while those accompanied him issued death threats. Mr. Parathasarathy in his complaint alleged that Mr Pravin and six others came to disrupt the meeting on the instruction of Mr. Jayaraman, AIADMK’s Pollachi candidate.

The Vadakkipalayam police said that the second FIR was registered against teacher A. Sabrimala of anti-NEET protest fame, and four DMK workers namely Chinnan, Kumar, Saminathan and Suresh based on a complaint lodged by Ramagiriraj, AIADMK branch secretary at Okkilipalayam. The complainant alleged that Ms. Sabrimala made slanderous remarks about Pollachi sexual assault case and some leaders at the meeting. The AIADMK workers questioned it, Chinnan, Kumar, Saminathan and Suresh assaulted them, alleged the complainant