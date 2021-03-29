TN Assembly polls | 10.5% quota for Vanniyars a provisional arrangement, says Panneerselvam

Bodinayakkanur

29 March 2021 22:05 IST

Proportional reservation would be provided after collecting caste-wise data, says Panneerselvam

Taking time off from his campaign in Bodinayakkanur where he is contesting for the third successive time, the ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) coordinator and Deputy Chief Minister, O Panneerselvam, on Monday asserted that the 10.5% reservation for Vanniyakula Kshatriyas within 20% quota for Most Backward Classes was “only a provisional arrangement.” After an official panel, entrusted with the task of compiling data on castes, carried out a caste-wise census and submitted its report, castes covered under the 20% quota would be given reservation in proportion to their population. “A law will be enacted in this regard,” he pointed out.

In a freewheeling interview, the 70-year-old AIADMK leader also touched upon other aspects such as any change in his position on the Sasikala factor, prospects of the AIADMK-led alliance in the election and the DMK’s charge against his party being a “B” team of the BJP. Edited excerpts:

What is your take on the 10.5% quota for Vanniya Kulashatriyas ?

Prior to making the demand on internal reservation, Vanniyars had only sought a caste-wise census. A government order was issued, following which a commission had been set up under the chairmanship of a [retired] judge of [the Madras] High Court. So, that work has begun. The Supreme Court’s ruling is that if internal reservation is to be given in a State, this has to be done on the basis of the present population and after a caste-wise census. It is very clear that the quota system can’t have the old data of the population as the basis. Both the Chief Minister and myself had explained the legal position to representatives of Vanniyars. But what they had replied was that some quantum be given to them on a provisional basis. They had also agreed that on completion of the census, the quantum, which would be worked out in proportion to their population within the 20% quota [for Most Backward Classes and Denotified Communities], would be the permanent one. So, the present order is only provisional. Once the caste-wise census is over, there will be a final and permanent order. This is the crux of the matter.

The 10/.5% quota is not a final decision. It may go up or down in proportion to the population. For the castes covered under the 20% quota, the reservation will be provided to them proportionately after the commission, set up to hold the caste-wise census, submits its report. A law will be enacted in this regard.

Could not you have waited for the election to be over?

We had originally told them [Vanniyars’ representatives] that the internal reservation could be given after the caste wise census. But, they including PMK leader S. Ramadoss wanted a provisional arrangement to be worked out first. Also, they conveyed to us that let there be a final one after the census.

Is there any sense of anger or sadness among de-notified communities including Piramalai Kallars on this issue?

Not only de-notified communities but also the Most Backward Classes are covered under the 20% quota scheme. There are 98 castes under this. Piramalai Kallars, Maravars and a small section of Kallars are there. Agamudaiyars are not there. Piramalai Kallars are living predominantly in Madurai, Dindigul and Theni districts while Maravars are in Theni, Virudhunagar, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi.

The De-Notified communities have been given 7% and other Most Backward Classes, 2.5% All this is only temporary. There is no need to consider it like a grave offence.

What are the prospects of your front in the election? The findings of several opinion polls have been adverse to you.

The opinion polls are being made as per the stand of those who conduct them. As far as we are concerned, we have been implementing all the schemes of Amma [Jayalalithaa] without any shortcoming. We are carrying out additional schemes too for the welfare of the people. There is a widespread goodwill among the public that our government immediately resolves people’s problems as and when they arise. We have been functioning as a government that keeps only the interests of people and the State in mind, which is the way shown by Amma. We will score a massive victory.

There is a view in certain quarters that there is a lack of cohesion within your party and lack of cooperation between the party and your allies.

No, I do not agree. It is not proper to make such criticism. All our ties are cordial and there is no place for differences of opinion.

DMK has been running the campaign against your party on two counts – corruption and being subservient to the BJP or the Central government. What is your response?

DMK has no moral authority to speak about corruption. The BJP, which came to power at the Centre in 2014, completed its full term in 2019, and now continues to be in power after winning the people’s mandate and getting a majority [in Parliament]. There is an alliance between a good government at the Centre and a good government in the State. How can this be portrayed as a huge crime? It is not at all acceptable. Actually, our alliance is an alliance for people’s welfare. That is how the people view our relationship.

You came out openly in [February] 2017, which you reiterated in an interview to The Hindu in December 2018, that there should be no domination of any single family over the affairs of the party. But your recent statements give the impression that you are now for reconciliation with [former AIADMK general secretary V.K. ]Sasikala and [AMMK founder T.T.V.] Dhinakaran.

Both were in the AIADMK. At present, the AIADMK is functioning in a democratic way. The present set-up of coordinator and co-coordinator within the party and that of Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister in the government is going on without the domination of any single family or an individual. Thanks to this set-up which is based on a policy decision of the party, any ordinary worker in future can become coordinator, co-coordinator, Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister. We have created a situation wherein the party will not come under the control of any single family or an individual in future.

Do you mean to say there is no change in your position?

Yes. My stand then was that there should be no domination of any family over the party matters, be it the EPS [Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami] family or OPS [Mr Panneerselvam himself] family. My son, [P. Ravindharanath] has become an MP through the support of people. But, if he succeeds me as coordinator, this is called the family politics. Take the case of DMK where Stalin became the party chief after his father, Kalaignar [M. Karunanidhi]. This is what is the family politics. But, the AIADMK is a party of workers. This was how Thalaivar [M.G.Ramachandran] created it. Till the end, we shall ensure that the party is carried on as a movement of workers.

Early this month, Ms Sasikala issued a general appeal to followers of Jayalalithaa to prevent the DMK from coming to power. Has any attempt been made on the part of the party to seek support of Ms Sasikala specifically for the party?

No. There is no such move on either side. She had issued a statement that she would stay away from politics. She is sticking to the position.

Is there any scope for approaching her for the support in future?

I cannot reply to a question of speculation.

Your recent statement that there is no “permanent Chief Minister” has given rise to the talk that you are having a separate plan after the election results. What is your response?

My statement is based on a policy decision of the party. As far as this election is concerned, the party general council had adopted a resolution, naming Mr Palaniswami as the candidate for the post of Chief Minister. Subsequently, I made an announcement to this effect.

Will he become the Chief Minister again if the party gets a majority?

Yes. There is no change.

Why is it that you are not campaigning in very many constituencies?

No. Apart from my constituency, I have covered northern districts such as Chennai, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur and western - Erode, Coimbatore and Tiruppur. I am planning to go to the south.