TN Assembly elections | Will not allow DMK’s dark regime to happen again

“Our aim is to win in all the 20 seats allotted for us in the upcoming Assembly elections and ensure victory for our alliance. We will ensure that the dark regime of the DMK does not happen again,” said BJP president L. Murugan.

He was addressing the media in Tiruvannamalai during the Velvom Tamilagam rally conducted by the BJP party. “We have been allotted 20 seats. After further discussions we will decide where our party members will be contesting from. We will work hard for the victory of our alliance partners too,” said Mr. Murugan.

Answering a question on why BJP was given few seats despite being a national party, Mr. Murugan said that the party was growing rapidly and making its presence felt in Tamil Nadu. “Depending on this we have got the seats,” he explained.

Stating that land grabbing, kangaroo courts and other scams were rampant during the DMK regime, Mr. Murugan said that the party was against Tamils and its culture. “They were mute spectators when Tamils were killed in Sri Lanka. The DMK was behind Karuppar Kootam that tarnished the image of Tamil god Murugan. The party is against the development of Tamils,” he added.

Reacting to a question on the alleged unhappiness in the congress camp over less number of seats allotted by DMK, the BJP president said that the DMK’s alliance will break any time. “This shows that the DMK does not respect its partners,” he added.

Speaking about the farmers protest, he said that farmers in Kerala, Assam and West Bengal have no problems at all. “In Tamil Nadu too DMK tried to instigate the farmers, but as they did not get support they could not succeed,” he added.