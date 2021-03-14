TN Assembly elections | Not an iota of doubt about DMK’s victory, says Stalin

CHENNAI

14 March 2021 19:18 IST

The DMK presiden took a pledge to find solution in 100 days to the problems of people.

DMK president M.K. Stalin, on Sunday, took a pledge to find solutions in 100 days [from assuming power in the State] to the problems of people submitted to him through petitions in “Stalin in your constituency programme.”

He said a total of one crore families would benefit from the plan.“There will be a separate department to deal with the petitions. The officials designated for the work will fully concentrate on the petitions and will not do other work. I will come back to you again after 100 days to explain what we have done,” he said while taking a pledge in Anna Arivalayam.

Mr Stalin said he had crisscrossed the state and visited 187 constituencies and met 10 lakh people and received 17,77,000 petitions. “I cannot go to other constituencies because the election date was announced,” he said.

“There is not even an iota of doubt about our victory on May 2. The boxes containing the petitions will be opened next day. There will be a district-wise camps to deal with the petitions and solution will be found in 100 days,” he said, adding that what people had expressed in their petitions were basic issues which could have been solved by the AIADMK government.

“They do not need any sanction from the Centre or great funds. But the AIADMK government is interested only in making money and mere announcements. I received more petitions in Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami’s constituency,” he said.

Mr Stalin said there were critics who had raised doubts about his being confident of a win. “All I would say is wait and see. In the name of Anna and Kalaignar I vow to fulfil them,” he said.

He added that after filing his nomination for the Kolathur constituency on Monday, he will leave for Tiruvarur to launch his campaign.