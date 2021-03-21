T.N. Assembly elections | No child’s play

With campaigning for the Assembly election picking up, children can be seen holding political party flags and wearing party towels. During a campaign by the Congress party in the Erode (East) Assembly constituency, children led the way, seeking votes for the candidate. Using children under the age of 14 in a campaign is clearly a violation of the law. Though the children said they voluntarily participated in the campaign, locals said their parents were paid money and the children were given food to participate.