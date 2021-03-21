With campaigning for the Assembly election picking up, children can be seen holding political party flags and wearing party towels. During a campaign by the Congress party in the Erode (East) Assembly constituency, children led the way, seeking votes for the candidate. Using children under the age of 14 in a campaign is clearly a violation of the law. Though the children said they voluntarily participated in the campaign, locals said their parents were paid money and the children were given food to participate.
T.N. Assembly elections | No child’s play
S.P. Saravanan
Erode,
March 21, 2021 01:55 IST
