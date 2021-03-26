TN Assembly elections | No change in State despite regular elections, says Seeman

NTK has a separate anti-corruption wing and has taken various initiatives against corruption even before coming to power, he claimed

The State has not seen any change despite having elections every five years, said Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) coordinator Seeman during an election campaign in Tiruppur on Friday.

He was seeking votes for NTK candidate for Tiruppur North Assembly constituency Eswaran on Tiruppur-Avinashi Road. “Only governments change [every five years] but the system and governance remains the same,” he claimed.

“The voters of the State do not have an understanding of an ‘alternative’ as the two Dravidian majors — the DMK and the AIADMK — cannot prove to be an alternative for each other,” Mr. Seeman asserted. “People are doing what is easy but not what is right,” he said.

The NTK has a separate anti-corruption wing and has taken various initiatives against corruption even before coming to power, he claimed. If elected to power, the party will strive to provide governance without any bribery or corruption on a par with that of Denmark, he assured the voters.

Mr. Seeman also campaigned for the NTK candidates fielded at Tiruppur South, Palladam and Kangeyam Assembly constituencies on Friday.