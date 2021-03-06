TN Assembly elections | MDMK to contest six seats in DMK symbol

CHENNAI

06 March 2021 21:33 IST

With this, the MDMK will, for the first time, contest as a part of the DMK front in an Assembly election.

The DMK has given its alliance partner Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) six seats to contest, under the former’s Rising Sun symbol. MDMK leader Vaiko signed an electoral agreement with DMK president M.K. Stalin to this effect on Saturday evening.

With this, the MDMK will, for the first time, contest as a part of the DMK front in an Assembly election. Coming out of DMK headquarters, Anna Arivalayam, Mr. Vakio, who carved the MDMK after he quit the DMK in 1994, said the decision to contest in the DMK symbol was due to a “practical necessity”.

Addressing the media after signing the agreement, he said a party needs to contest in 12 Assembly constituencies if it requires a symbol on its own and it needs to garner 5% of the votes. With six seats, the MDMK may be forced to contest on six different symbols. With only 12 days left for campaigning, it was decided to contest under the DMK symbol to avoid unnecessary complications, he said.

Advertising

Advertising

Asked if he would undertake a State-wide campaign for the DMK, Mr. Vaiko said he would certainly campaign throughout the State. Sanathana Hindutva forces were making a massive effort to establish themselves in Tamil Nadu, the land of Periyar and Anna. They were not just trying to impose Hindi and Sanskrit but trying to set up Sanathana dharma and spread it, he added.

In the past, thousands have suffered to protect the Dravidian movement. Their efforts should not go waste and there was a necessity to counter and defeat BJP’s slaves, he said promising full support to the DMK.

Also when Kalaignar (DMK patriarch M. Karunanidhi) was in hospital, Mr. Vaiko said he went and met him along with Mr. Stalin. “I promised to stand by brother Stalin like I stood by Kalaignar,” he recalled. He added that since then he has been campaigning for the DMK.

“On the same basis, the MDMK will take all out efforts to protect the Dravidian movement by supporting the DMK,” Mr. Vaiko said. When reporters asked him if it was a challenge to contest as part of the DMK front for the first time, he said ‘he was happy’.

Asked how he viewed Mr. Stlain as a Chief Ministerial candidate as a long time DMK observer, Mr. Vaiko said he was an efficient legislator who has all the qualifications to be a Chief Minister.