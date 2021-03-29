TN Assembly elections | Civic woes a drag on Tourism Minister’s constituency

TIRUCHI

29 March 2021 23:53 IST

Natarajan faces a multi-cornered contest in Tiruchi East

Tourism Minister Vellamandi N. Natarajan who, at the age of 66, secured a handsome victory on his debut in the Tiruchi East Assembly segment in 2016, is now facing a tricky, multi-cornered contest in his bid to get a second term.

Spread around the city’s famous landmark, the Rock Fort, the constituency comprises 25 wards of Tiruchi Corporation. The constituency’s civic infrastructure has come under severe strain in recent years, given the high population density and notorious traffic congestion.

Unplanned commercial development, teeming residential settlements and narrow roads characterise the constituency. The quadrangle of the West Boulevard Road, Singarathope, the Big Bazaar Street and the NSB Road, which comprise the city’s central business district, is reeling from traffic woes.

Advertising

Advertising

Even protected monuments like the Rock Fort and the Mainguard Gate are facing the threat of encroachments.

The East Boulevard Road and its adjoining areas remain cut off from public transport due to congestion and encroachments. Cramped residential colonies without proper stormwater drains and underground sewers pollute Uyyakondan canal.

The simmering row over shifting the wholesale section of the Gandhi Market to a newly built market complex at Kallikudi, on the city’s outskirts, remains a major poll issue. While civic activists have long been demanding the relocation of the market, the strong traders’ lobby has stalled the move. Faced with a backlash from traders, Mr. Natarajan has promised to ensure that the market is retained at the existing location. But not many are convinced. “No party supports us genuinely, and they pay only lip service to protecting our interests,” says M.K. Kamalakannan, president, Gandhi Market Vyabarigal Munnetra Sangam.

Though Tiruchi Corporation has opted for retrofitting the Rock Fort area under the Centre’s Smart City Mission, the constituency is yet to reap the benefits. Just a handful of projects have taken off so far, and the slow pace of works has drawn residents’ ire.

Small businesses in the constituency are still struggling to recover from the blow dealt by the COVID-19 lockdown. This could add to the anti-incumbency sentiment.

The DMK, which has had a greater share of victories in the constituency since the 1960s, ceded ground to the AIADMK in the past two polls. Seeking to leverage the substantial Christian and Muslim populations this time, the DMK has nominated a party outsider — S. Inigo Irudayaraj, founder of the Christuva Nallenna Iyakkam. The businessman is contesting on the DMK’s symbol and has promised civic amenities.

But queering the pitch for Mr. Natarajan is the AMMK’s R. Manoharan, who won here on an AIADMK ticket in 2011. A known face, Mr. Manoharan says he will strive to bring about a solution to the constituency’s traffic woes. “The delay in conducting the urban local body election has led to a deterioration in civic amenities. If elected, I will address the problems of poor roads, drainage and streetlights,” he said.

With their potential to split votes, R. Prabu of the NTK and D. Veera Sakthi of the MNM could make the upcoming election a close one.