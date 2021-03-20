TMC promises to remove middlemen from agriculture

CHENNAI

20 March 2021 01:28 IST

Manifesto lists easier adoptions; reduction in liquor shops

The Tamil Maanila Congress (Moopanar), part of the AIADMK-led National Democratic Alliance, on Friday released a 35-point manifesto, promising among other things to bring full prohibition, make child adoptions easier, remove middlemen from agriculture, and protect water bodies.

TMC president G.K. Vasan, who released the manifesto in Chennai, said the party’s goal was to make Tamil Nadu and India a strong force.

Mr. Vasan said the party would work to ensure that middlemen are removed from agriculture so that farmers get the full price for their produce; reduce dependence on imported palm oil by cultivating various crops other than sugarcane and grains; and improve labour welfare.

Advertising

Advertising

The party will also work towards reducing the number of liquor shops in Tamil Nadu and not allow setting up of new liquor shops, with a goal of full prohibition.

He said the party intends to not provide permission for establishing self-financing schools in future and will work to strengthen government and government-aided schools. It will also implement studies on Solid Waste Management for school and college students.

Mr. Vasan added that the party will take steps to implement a programme to enable students with the help of NCC and get military training at the borders. The TMC has also promised to create a separate board for household helpers, and make adoption of children for childless couples easier, among others.