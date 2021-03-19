TMC manifesto promises total prohibition, make adoptions easier

The Tamil Maanila Congress (Moopanar), which is part of the AIADMK-led National Democratic Alliance, on Friday released a 35-point manifesto, promising among other things to bring full prohibition, make child adoptions easier, remove middlemen from agriculture, and protect water bodies.

TMC president G.K. Vasan, who released the party’s manifesto in Chennai, said the party’s goal was to make Tamil Nadu and India a strong force.

Mr. Vasan said the party will work to ensure that middlemen are removed from agriculture so that farmers get the full price of selling their produce, reduce the dependence on imported palm oil by cultivating various produce other than sugarcane and grains, and improve labour welfare.

The party will also work towards reducing the number of liquor shops in Tamil Nadu and not allow setting up of new liquor shops, with a goal of full prohibition.

He said the party also intends to not provide permission for establishing self-financing schools in the future and will work to strengthen government and government aided schools. It will also implement studies on Solid Waste Management for school and college students.

The party will take steps to implement a programme to enable students with the help of NCC, get military training at the borders, Mr Vasan said. The TMC has also promised to create a separate board for household helpers, make adoption of children for childless couples easier, among others.