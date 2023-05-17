ADVERTISEMENT

Tindivanam DMK councillor’s husband detained under Goondas Act a month after arrest for possession of illicit arrack

May 17, 2023 12:43 pm | Updated 12:43 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

Police said Raja was arrested by the Prohibition Enforcement Wing police during a vehicle check on April 18. The team seized 105 litres of rectified spirit and 5,000 litres of illicit arrack from his possession.

The Hindu Bureau

Maruvur Raja, a DMK functionary and husband of DMK councillor of ward 20 of Tindivanam Municipality, Ramya. Photo: Special Arrangement

Villupuram Collector C. Palani has ordered the detention of Maruvur Raja, 38, a DMK functionary under the Goondas Act. Raja’s wife Ramya is the DMK councillor of ward 20 of Tindivanam Municipality.

The Collector ordered his detention under the Goondas Act based on a request from Kallakurichi Superintendent of Police N. Mohanraj holding additional charge of Villupuram district. The orders were served on Raja in Cuddalore Central Prison.

Earlier on Sunday, May 17, AIADMK Rajya Sabha MP and former Minister C. Ve. Shanmugam, while speaking to reporters in Villupuram shortly after news reports of Marakkanam hooch tragedy emerged, claimed that spurious arrack made its way from Tindivanam, recalling the arrest of Raja, without naming him.

The AIADMK leader had stated that the husband of the DMK councillor was arrested for possession of illicit arrack and that he had been detained under the Goondas Act thrice already.

Tamil Nadu

