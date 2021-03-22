This is an election to regain self-respect of Tamil Nadu: Kanimozhi

DMK women’s wing leader Kanimozhi on Monday contended that the upcoming Assembly elections is to regain self-respect of Tamil Nadu and appealed to people to vote for her party’s alliance.

Ms.Kanimozhi, campaigning at Thiruchengode for KMDK leader E.R.Eswaran said that while the AIADMK charges them [DMK] of being a chameleon, “everyone is aware who the true chameleon is”.

The AIADMK, which voted in favour of the CAA and the three contentious farm laws, is now saying that they would recommend to the Centre to revoke these laws in view of elections, she charged. The farm laws, if implemented, would affect the public distribution system, she claimed.

Ms. Kanimozhi accused the AIADMK government of having pledged Tamil identities and self-respect “at the feet of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah” to stay in power. She said that Tamil Nadu should be ruled by a Tamil from the State and power should not come from there (Delhi).

According to her, the AIADMK has repeated its poll promises [made in 2016] like providing free smart phones and waiving off educational loans, which they did not fulfil yet. She added that the DMK would waive off education loans once it comes to power.

She charged that poor quality goods are being provided through the public distribution system and the Pongal gift was not distributed properly. When DMK comes to power, they would provide ₹4,000 as COVID-19 relief for each family.

Campaigning at parts of Kumarapalayam constituency, she charged that Electricity Minister P.Thangamani has committed corruption to the tune of ₹1 lakh crore in his department. She charged that bills have been created to the tune of ₹9.17 crore in the name of procuring power from non-operating windmills. The biggest achievement of the Minister was having TASMAC liquor outlets open 24 hours, even during dry days, she claimed.

There was no security for women under this regime, she said adding that justice has not been provided yet in Pollachi sexual harassment case. Referring to the sexual harassment case involving a senior IPS officer, Ms.Kanimozhi charged that the government waited until the Madras High Court questioned to suspend the senior officer. She alleged that not even 15% accused in crime against women have been convicted under this regime.

Ms.Kanimozhi highlighting the various poll promises in DMK's manifesto said that a rope car facility would be introduced in Ardhanaeshwarar temple, and ring road would be constructed in Thiruchengode. She added that a common effluent treatment plant would be constructed for dyeing units in Kumarapalayam.