TASMAC liquor outlets to be closed on eve of polling, counting

Liquor outlets and bars belonging to the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Limited (Tasmac) will remain closed across the State from April 4 to April 6 in view of the Assembly elections.

Shops will also be closed on May 1 and May 2 in view of counting of votes.

A circular sent by R.Kirlosh Kumar, Commissioner of Prohibition and Excise to the managing director of Tasmac and all district collectors, said that all licensed premises of FL2 to FL 11 (except FL 6) shall remain closed on these dates. “It is also requested to issue suitable instructions not to sell or transport any liquor in your jurisdiction on the above said days and to take steps to seize any liquor that is found to be illegally stored or transported and take action under the relevant Act and rules,” the circular said.