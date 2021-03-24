Tamil Nadu

TASMAC liquor outlets to be closed on eve of polling, counting

Tasmac has over 5,300 shops across Tamil Nadu. File photo  

Liquor outlets and bars belonging to the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Limited (Tasmac) will remain closed across the State from April 4 to April 6 in view of the Assembly elections.

Shops will also be closed on May 1 and May 2 in view of counting of votes.

A circular sent by R.Kirlosh Kumar, Commissioner of Prohibition and Excise to the managing director of Tasmac and all district collectors, said that all licensed premises of FL2 to FL 11 (except FL 6) shall remain closed on these dates. “It is also requested to issue suitable instructions not to sell or transport any liquor in your jurisdiction on the above said days and to take steps to seize any liquor that is found to be illegally stored or transported and take action under the relevant Act and rules,” the circular said.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 24, 2021 9:41:08 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/elections/tamil-nadu-assembly/tasmac-liquor-outlets-to-be-closed-on-eve-of-polling-counting/article34153606.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY