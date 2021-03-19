Tamil Nadu’s rights over Cauvery had been mortgaged to the Ministry of Jal Shakti: Stalin

DMK president M.K.Stalin on Friday alleged that Chief Minister Edappadi K.Palaniswami had mortgaged Tamil Nadu’s rights over Cauvery with the Ministry of Jal Shakti.

Addressing an election rally at Orathanadu, where he solicited votes in favour of the candidates fielded by the party and its allies in the eight Assembly constituencies in Thanjavur district, Mr.Stalin narrated the efforts of the late Chief Minister M.Karunanidhi in establishing the State’s right over the Cauvery river water over the decades. Such being the history, the Chief Minister blames and holds Karunanidhi responsible for the problems in sharing of Cauvery river water between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

Strongly indicting Mr.Palaniswami for attempting to taint the image of Karunanidhi on the Cauvery issue, Mr.Stalin charged it was the present Chief Minister who had mortgaged the State’s right over Cauvery waters with the Ministry of Jal Shakti.

Mr Palaniswami never bothered to act or even to hear the pleas from the Opposition parties to save the interests of the State by scuttling the Karnataka government’s proposal to construct a dam across the Cauvery River at Mekedatu, the DMK leader claimed.

“We urged him to convene an all-party meeting and arrange for a meeting with the Prime Minister on this issue, but he remained silent. Such being the case, Mr.Palaniswami is trying to project the former Chief Minister, Karunanidhi in bad light which he should desist from”, Mr.Stalin added.

‘CM belittled farmers’

Taking a dig at the Chief Minister's claim of being a farmer, the DMK president said had he been a real farmer he should have opposed the three new Farm laws enacted by the Union Government. But the Chief Minister belittled the agitating farmers at New Delhi as “middlemen”, he added.

He assured the electorate that a new district would be created with Kumbakonam as headquarters and Thiruvonam will be made a separate taluk if the DMK is voted to power.

He ended his campaign speech by calling upon the people to get themselves administered the COVID-19 vaccine to save society.