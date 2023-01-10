  • Charge sheets filed against former AIADMK Dairy Development Minister K.T. Rajenthra Bhalaji in two cheating cases.
  • Recent electrocution of a male elephant near Manimuthar Dam flags need for insulation of electric cables passing through KMTR.
  • Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sangangalin Peramaippu to stick posters near Tiruchi Gandhi Market area in protest against the ‘test purchase’ procedure followed by Commercial Taxes Department.
  • First batch of students of Madurai Medical College to meet in Madurai.
  • Puducherry Chief Secretary Rajiv Verma chairs meeting on G20 event.
  • District level workshop and orientation for farmers on organic farming under Agric expansion programme today in Krishnagiri.