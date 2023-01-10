Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

January 10, 2023 09:01 am | Updated 09:01 am IST

Key news developments from Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, January 10, 2023

Here are the important developments from Tamil Nadu to watch out for today: Charge sheets filed against former AIADMK Dairy Development Minister K.T. Rajenthra Bhalaji in two cheating cases.

Recent electrocution of a male elephant near Manimuthar Dam flags need for insulation of electric cables passing through KMTR.

Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sangangalin Peramaippu to stick posters near Tiruchi Gandhi Market area in protest against the ‘test purchase’ procedure followed by Commercial Taxes Department.

First batch of students of Madurai Medical College to meet in Madurai.

Puducherry Chief Secretary Rajiv Verma chairs meeting on G20 event.

District level workshop and orientation for farmers on organic farming under Agric expansion programme today in Krishnagiri.

